Newly elected BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti remains in critical condition

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Sep 17: Rajya Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka leader Ashok Gasti remains in critical condition at a private hospital in Bengaluru where he is being treated for Covid-19. on Thursday. He was admitted to a hospital in the capital city on September 2 after he tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

Gasti was elected to the Rajya Sabha in the elections held earlier in June.

The BJP leader who had also served as the chairman of Karnataka Backward Classes commission took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on July 22 this year.

Gasti is an Indian politician and a lawyer from Raichur, Karnataka. He was the general secretary of the BJP's OBC Cell. He was the chairperson of the State Backward Class Development Corporation.

He is an active member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He belonged to the Savita Samaj. He also served as party in charge for the Bellary district, Koppal district and Raichur district.