  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Newborn baby named Miraj to eternise Balakot bombing by Mirage 2000

    By PTI
    |

    Jodhpur, Feb 27: Indian fighter jets Mirage 2000, which pounded a JeM terror facility at Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan was eternised by a village family here, which named a newborn baby after the lethal jet.

    Newborn baby named Miraj to eternise Balakot bombing by Mirage 2000

    [India hands over dossier to Pakistan on JeM role in Pulwama attack]

    Miraj Singh Rathore was the name given to the baby, born minutes after the Indian fighter jets wrecked havoc on the Balakot terror camp. The baby was born to a couple in Dabra village of Nagaur district in Rajasthan. The family has some of its members serving in the Indian armed forces.

    "Nothing could be a celebration of the IAF's feat better than eternalizing it. As the feat was commanded by Mirage fighter jets and the child was born exactly when the jets were engaged in strike, we decided to name the child after the jets," said the newborn baby's father Mahaveer Singh, a school teacher by profession.

    [ IAF pilot in Pakistani custody will be governed under Geneva Convention]

    The name was suggested by the baby's uncle, who is serving the Indian Air Force and is currently posted in Nainital. He suggested the name when he learnt about the baby's birth. "The moment he suggested the name, we lapped up the proposal, considering it to be unique and a humble recognition to the valiant feat of the Mirage 2000 jets,” said Singh.

    The baby's mother had labour pains at the same night and was admitted to the hospital, where she delivered the baby at about 3.50 am, coinciding with the IAF's air strike at Balakot. The baby has one more uncle, who served the Indian Army and the family is proud of its links with the Indian armed forces.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    iaf pakistan rajasthan

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue