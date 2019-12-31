New Zealand, Australia, Japan welcomes 2020 with gaiety

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 31: It's Happy New Year for New Zealand and Australia, as with the end of a decade both the countries entered the year 2020. With the new year people welcome another new decade with fireworks and much pomp and show in Sydney, Auckland, and Wellington.

As the clock struck midnight Samoa and Christmas islands, located near Australia the first to enter 2020 followed with New Zealand an hour later.

The people in New Zealand displayed fireworks erupted from Auckland's 328-metre tall Sky Tower on Wednesday.

In Japan's Tokyo people gathered in temples and shrines as the country welcome the New Year and the New Decade with gaiety.

Sydney ushered another new decade with a huge fireworks display. Every year, Sydney that usually puts on a dazzling display of glittering fireworks at its harbour, this year the firework event was cancled following the devastating bushfires that broke out across the country earlier.