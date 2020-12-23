New York, Sydney, London: Farmer protests set to go global

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 23: The farmer protests are all set to go global with agitations against the new farm laws being planned in several cities across the globe.

The cities where the protesters have confirmed their participation are New York, Sydney and London. There are protests that have been planned in other towns such as Leicester in UK, Sacramento, Calif, Houston, Melbourne and Ontario.

Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India said that. The global protest is part of the five point agenda drawn up to take the agitation forward.

Farmer unions urge British MPs to stop Boris Johnson's visit until demands are met

Farmer unions protesting against the three agri laws said they will decide their next course of action in the next two-three days, after the Supreme Court earlier this week pointed out it was thinking of setting up an "impartial and independent" panel of agriculture experts and peasants'' unions to resolve the deadlock.

Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said discussions among unions are currently underway to decide their strategy, adding that they are also seeking legal opinion on the matter.

"Our meetings are being held for the next course of action. We are hopeful that in the next two-three days, we will have clarity on whether we should be part of a committee as suggested by the court," Kakka told PTI.

Another leader Balbir Singh said farmers will not call off their protests until their demands are met.