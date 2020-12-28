New Year: Section 144 to be imposed in Bengaluru from 6pm on 31st Dec till 6am on 1st Jan

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Dec 28: In the wake of the coronavirus situation in Bengaluru and the emergence of the new strain of the virus, the city police imposed Section 144 of CrPC in Bengaluru for 12 hours from December 31 evening.

    The prohibitory order will remain in force within the limits of the city from 6 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1, according to Bengaluru police's notification.

    Meanwhile, 'No-man' zones will be created at MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar; only those with advance reservation coupons for pubs, bars, restaurants allowed.

    ''People can hold celebrations within the premises of residential colonies strictly following COVID19 protocols. No special events like musical nights, shows allowed at malls, pubs, restaurants, clubhouses,'' Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru said.

    The state, which has witnessed substantial reduction in the COVID-19 cases, is on the guard following the emergence of new variant of the virus in Britain.

