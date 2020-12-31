New Year’s Eve: Night curfew imposed in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 31: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority announced a curfew in the city on New Year's Eve. The order restricts more than five people to assemble at a public place.

No celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places are permitted from 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1 2021. The order however exempts licensed premises.

The order issued by Chief Secretary, Vijay Dev said, "a detailed assessment of the situation in Delhi has been made and considering the threat posed by the mutant UK strain of Covid-19 virus and after observing the local incidents of Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi, it is apprehended that gatherings, congregations, and public celebrations of New Year pose a considerable threat of spread of virus and may cause setback to the appreciable gains made in the suppression of chain of transmission of Covid-19 cases in Delhi."

Night curfew will be in force (not more than five persons to assemble at public places), and no new year celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at the public place will be permitted from 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1, 2021, and also from 11 pm of January 1 to 6 am of January 2...Public places will not include the licensed premises.. However, there will be no restriction on interstate and intrastate movement of persons and goods during the curfew period," the order also said.

All District Magistrates, DCPs and authorities have been asked to ensure strict compliance of the order.