New Year Gift: Piyush Goyal announces 13000 jobs in Railways

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 1: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday announced recruitment of over 13000 Junior Engineer (JE). The application process will begin from Wednesday, January 2.

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the indicative advertisement for Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment. The application links will be available on the RRB websites on January 2, 2019, after 10AM.

Candidates can apply to not more than one RRB, else their application will be rejected. Candidates will need to upload a scanned image of their photograph and signature in the application form.

नये साल के अवसर पर मोदी सरकार का तोहफा : भारतीय रेल 1 लाख से अधिक नौकरियों के बाद युवाओं के लिए लेकर आ रही है 13,000 से अधिक और नौकरियों के अवसर, अधिक जानकारी के लिए नीचे दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक करेंhttps://t.co/moGob8NwGM pic.twitter.com/AtG9jk2srA — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 1, 2019