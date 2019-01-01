  • search
    New Year Gift: Piyush Goyal announces 13000 jobs in Railways

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 1: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday announced recruitment of over 13000 Junior Engineer (JE). The application process will begin from Wednesday, January 2.

    Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the indicative advertisement for Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment. The application links will be available on the RRB websites on January 2, 2019, after 10AM.

    Candidates can apply to not more than one RRB, else their application will be rejected. Candidates will need to upload a scanned image of their photograph and signature in the application form.

