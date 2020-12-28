New Year Eve: Read this before you think of partying in Mumbai this year

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Dec 28: The Mumbai police has prohibited big gatherings and parties on New Year due to the ongoing pandemic. Strict restrictions are in place and police will be on high alert on December 31.

"Every year huge public gathering takes place in Mumbai for celebrations on New Year, however, this year it won't be possible due to Covid-19 restrictions," Mumbai police DCP Chaitanya said. He said first, no party is allowed at all this year in Mumbai. No party on the rooftop, bars, terrace, bars and restaurants, beaches etc this year, he also said.

"We have additionally imposed Section 144 where not more than 4 people can gather at one place. However, after 11 pm, people can roam in their cars with not more than 4 people. In one vehicle, only 4 people are allowed. People working in the essential services can move without any restrictions," he further added.

"Junior to top IPS officers, everyone will be on the road as part of the bandobast. Maximum number of police personnel from will be used. Extra deployment from SRPF will be there. Nine platoons of SRPF will be deployed. 600 home-guards will be on duty as well," he said while adding that riot control teams will be deployed at sensitive places. He also said that the anti-terror cell of all police stations will also be put on high alert.