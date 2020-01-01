New Year eve: 198 people held for drunk driving in Mumbai

  • search
    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 01: Thousands of people in Mumbai gathered at beaches and thronged promenades such as Marine Drive from late Tuesday evening to ring in the New Year.

    While no untoward incident was reported till midnight, traffic police said 198 people had been caught for drunk driving.

    Over 40,000 police personnel are manning the streets of the country's commercial capital, and road blocks, called nakabandi in official parlance, have been set up at over 100 locations to check traffic violations and drunk driving, they said.

    Sandit Bhajibhakre, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police (Suburbs), said 198 people had been held for drunk driving.

    A senior official said the number of people gathered at Juhu beach for New Year festivities, as of 11pm on Tuesday, was less that last year.

    Juhu is among the prime locations in the metropolis for New Year revellers.

    "So far, Juhu beach has fewer people compared to last year. We are also keeping a watch on Versova.

    No untoward incident has been reported from anywhere," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IX) Paramjeet Dahiya said.

    Meanwhile, Zone X police raided a bar in Andheri where 'obscene dances' were underway, and rescued 24 women, while 11 people were arrested.

    "Seven customers, two managers and two waiters were arrested. We are registering a case under IPC and Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance Act," said DCP (Zone X) Ankit Goel.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 13:48 [IST]
