New Year 2019: Bengaluru City Police win hearts at midnight

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Jan 1: Bengaluru City Police celebrated the new year in a unique way which was heartwarming and brought the smile on the faces of the people.

Not only the city police returned the stolen property at midnight but also went to doorsteps of people to deliver their valuables. The valuable things ranged from gold jewellery to expensive camera. The Bengaluru Police shared the happy moment on its Twitter handle.

City Commissioner T Sunil Kumar, Ravi Chennannavar, DCP (West Division), Annamalai Kuppuswamy, DCP (South Division) went to return the valuable things.

"There is no greater joy when a victim gets back their stolen property. That too when the police visit your doorsteps to deliver your hard earned property at the stroke of midnight!!! New year 2019 rings in style for them. Wishing you the best of 2019, " tweeted the police.

Besides this hearwarming gesture, the cops ensured peaceful new year celebrations in the city. Bomb detection squads accompanied by sniffer dogs made repeated rounds of MG Road, Church Street and Brigade Road and neighbourhood through the day. According to reports, women cops visited paying guest (PG) accommodations to distribute handbills on safety measures and contact numbers of nearest police stations.