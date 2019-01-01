  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Year 2019: Bengaluru City Police win hearts at midnight

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 1: Bengaluru City Police celebrated the new year in a unique way which was heartwarming and brought the smile on the faces of the people.

    New Year 2019: Bengaluru City Police win hearts at midnight

    Not only the city police returned the stolen property at midnight but also went to doorsteps of people to deliver their valuables. The valuable things ranged from gold jewellery to expensive camera. The Bengaluru Police shared the happy moment on its Twitter handle.

    City Commissioner T Sunil Kumar, Ravi Chennannavar, DCP (West Division), Annamalai Kuppuswamy, DCP (South Division) went to return the valuable things.

    "There is no greater joy when a victim gets back their stolen property. That too when the police visit your doorsteps to deliver your hard earned property at the stroke of midnight!!! New year 2019 rings in style for them. Wishing you the best of 2019, " tweeted the police.

    New Year 2019: Bengaluru City Police win hearts at midnight

    Besides this hearwarming gesture, the cops ensured peaceful new year celebrations in the city. Bomb detection squads accompanied by sniffer dogs made repeated rounds of MG Road, Church Street and Brigade Road and neighbourhood through the day. According to reports, women cops visited paying guest (PG) accommodations to distribute handbills on safety measures and contact numbers of nearest police stations.

    More bengaluru NewsView All

    Read more about:

    bengaluru karnataka

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 10:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue