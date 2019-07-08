New twist in Karnataka crisis, DK Shivakumar says MLA Nagesh 'hijacked by BSY's PA'

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Bengaluru, July 08: Amid political turmoil in Karnataka in which the crisis for the ruling government deepened with H Nagesh's resignation, Congress strongman DK Shivakumar on Monday claimed that the independent MLA called him and said that 'he has been hijacked' by BJP state chief BS Yeddyurrappa's PA.

Nagesh, who was recently inducted into the government as small scale industries minister, met Governor Vajubhai Vala this morning at the Raj Bhavan and submitted his letter of resignation. After that he was seen boarding aflight to Mumbai.

"ust now Mr Nagesh (Independent MLA who resigned as minister) called me and said that he has been hijacked by Mr Yeddyurappas' PA and BJP. By the time I reached airport the flight had left," news agency ANI quoted DK Shivakumar as saying.

H Nagesh, an Independent legislator who was inducted into the HD Kumaraswamy council of ministers in June, quit the government and withdrew support to the Janata Dal Secular-Congress coalition on Monday.

"I withdraw my support to the government headed by Shri HD Kumaraswamy. In view of the same, suitable action may be taken," Nagesh said in a letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala. In a second letter, Nagesh extended his unequivocal support to a BJP government that may stake claim to form the government.