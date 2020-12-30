New technique may be adopted for construction of Ram Temple foundation

Ram Temple to be build with stones only, will stand for 1,000 years

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Dec 30: A new technique is likely to be used for the construction of the foundation of Ayodhya's Ram Temple after it was halted when loose sand was found.

Loose sand was found around 200 feet below the surface during the testing work for its pillar.

The engineers of Larsen & Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers will suggest a new technique for constructing the Ram Mandir's foundation, members of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Anil Mishra said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Trust and Ram Mandir Construction Committee on Tuesday.

