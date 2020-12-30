YouTube
    New technique may be adopted for construction of Ram Temple foundation

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Dec 30: A new technique is likely to be used for the construction of the foundation of Ayodhya's Ram Temple after it was halted when loose sand was found.

    Loose sand was found around 200 feet below the surface during the testing work for its pillar.

    The engineers of Larsen & Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers will suggest a new technique for constructing the Ram Mandir's foundation, members of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Anil Mishra said.

    Ram Temple project likely to cost Rs 1,100 cr: Trust official

    The decision was taken at a meeting of the Trust and Ram Mandir Construction Committee on Tuesday.

      UK approves Oxford vaccine, 1st country to give the nod | Oneindia News

      Loose sand was found during a test conducted to lay the pillars below the surface to prepare the Temple's foundation.

      Story first published: Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 12:33 [IST]
