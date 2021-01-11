YouTube
    New signages, names of freedom fighters at famed protest site

    New Delhi, Jan 11: The farmers protesting at the Singhu border against the new farm laws have installed a green signage near the main stage.

    The organisers say that the signage has been installed to remember the freedom fighters of the country and is a symbol of the cultural movement at the border.

    The 10 kilometre long protest spot has been divided into seven areas and have been named after freedom fighters-Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Kartar Singh Sarabha and Sikh warrior Banda Singh Bahadur.

    Remove farmers from borders immediately: Petitioner files affidavit in Supreme Court

    The agitation is not just a protest by the farmers, but a cultural movement as well. We need to remember the legacy of our freedom fighters and leaders and this is why we have given their names at key points, Harinder Singh, media coordinator of the Samyukt Kisaan Morcha said.

    The government's negotiations with farm unions to end over-a-month-long agitation appeared heading nowhere at the eighth round of talks on Friday as the Centre ruled out repealing the three contentious laws claiming nationwide support for reforms while the farmer leaders said they are ready to fight till death and their 'ghar waapsi' will happen only after 'law waapsi'.

    The next meeting has been fixed for January 15, amid indications that any headway will now depend on a Supreme Court hearing scheduled for January 11 on a batch of petitions related to the protest.

    Story first published: Monday, January 11, 2021, 8:19 [IST]
