  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    New Railway timetable comes to effect today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 01: The Indian Railways is going to implement its new timetable from July 1.

    Northern Railway (NR) has reshuffled the timings of around 267 trains, it said, adding that the new timetable would come into effect from Monday.

    New Railway timetable comes to effect today

    The zone has introduced two new Tejas Express trains on the New Delhi-Chandigarh-New Delhi and the New Delhi-Lucknow-New Delhi routes.

    It has extended the journey of four trains -- the Dehradun-New Delhi Nanda Devi Express up to Kota Junction, the Aligarh-Moradabad passenger up to Gajraula, the Ambala-Amb Andaura DEMU up to Daulatpur Chowk and the New Delhi-Ludhiana Shatabdi Express up to Lohian Khas.

    IRCTC offers 7-day tour to Haridwar, Rishikesh and Vaishnodevi; check details

    NR has also increased the frequency of the Allahabad-New Delhi-Allahabad Humsafar Express from tri-weekly to four days a week and decreased the frequency of the New Delhi-Ludhiana-New Delhi Shatabdi Express from five days to two days a week.

    The zone has also changed the departure timings of 148 trains. While the departure timings of 93 trains have been pre-poned, those of 55 trains have been postponed.

    The arrival timings of 118 trains have been changed -- while for 57 trains, the timings have been pre-poned, those of 61 trains have been postponed.

    More INDIAN RAILWAYS News

    Read more about:

    indian railways time table

    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 7:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue