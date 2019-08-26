New political parties in Sikkim assembly polls saw a spike of 80 per cent

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 26: In the Sikkim Assembly Elections 2019, 9 political parties and independents were in the fray. These included 2 national political parties, 2 state political parties and 5 registered unrecognised parties.

In comparison, during the 2014 Sikkim State Assembly elections, 5 political parties were in the fray. These included 2 national political parties, 2 state political parties and 1 registered unrecognised party. This reflects that there has been 80 per cent increase in the number of political parties that contested in 2019 from 2014.

The voter turnout for the Sikkim Assembly 2019 was 81% whereas voter turnout in 2014 assembly elections was 42 per cent.

Odisha assembly elections 2019: Winners won by margin of 46 per cent votes polled

The winners of the Sikkim State Assembly elections, 2019 won by an average of 52 per cent of total votes polled. In the 2014 elections, winners won by an average of 57 per cent of total votes polled.

22 winners won with 50 per cent and above of the total votes polled in their constituency.

Out of 15 winner of Sikkim Democratic Front, 4 won with less than 50 per cent of total votes polled in their constituencies and 6 out of 17 winners from Sikkim Krantikari Morcha won with less than 50 per cent of total votes polled in their constituency.

All the winners of the Sikkim State Assembly Elections, 2019 won with an average of 42 per cent of the total registered voters. This implies that the winners represent on an average, 42 per cent of the total electorate. In the Sikkim State Assembly Elections, 2014 won by an average of 24 per cent of the total registered voters.

Out of 15 winners of Sikkim Democratic Front, 13 have won less than 50 per cent of votes of the total registered voters in the constituency and all 17 winners from Sikkim Krantikari Morcha have won less than 50 per cent of votes of the total registered voters in the constituency.