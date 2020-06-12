New Nepal map could seal dialogue with India say officials

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 12: India says that the parliamentary approval of the Nepal map will seal dialogue with the neighbouring nation. Nepal's parliament will hold a special meeting on Saturday to complete voting on the new political map that redraws its border with India.

Officials tell OneIndia that there would not be any harsh statements as it is more important to settle the issue rather than worsening it. India has reminded Nepal about the friendly relations it shared and has repeatedly stated that on the map, it has made its position clear.

Nepal will get land from India through dialogue says Oli

India is also closely watching the timing of the developments in Nepal. It comes close on the heels of the standoff with China. We suspect that there could be a Chinese role in this aggression with India, the official cited above said.

The approach by India has been more of a calm one. India has subtly reminded Nepal of the humanitarian and development assistance it had provided, including medicines to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our multi-faceted bilateral partnership has expanded and diversified in recent years with increased focus and enhanced humanitarian and development assistance by the Government of India and connectivity projects in Nepal," Anurag Srivastava, MEA spokesperson said.

Nepal had alleged that India had encroached upon its territory by deploying soldiers, building a temple and creating an artificial river.

Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Oli said that India had built a Kali Temple, created an artificial Kali river and deployed Indian Army personnel in order encroach upon the Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura. He said that these earlier belonged to his country.

Oli also criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath for advising Nepal for not committing the mistake of ratcheting up a territorial dispute with India. He said that these remarks were not acceptable to the people of Nepal.

Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura were based on historical records and India should return the areas it had encroached upon.

Amidst Nepal dispute, India sends out subtle reminder on assistance

While India is watching the developments closely, the government had said that the revised official map was a unilateral act and not based on facts.

Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson Ministry of External Affairs had said that what Nepal did was contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India, he had also said.