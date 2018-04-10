New NEET PG 2018 allotment schedule: Check details

The new schedule for the NEET PG 2018 allotment process has been released. This was done after the Supreme Court declared that the state government's domicile condition was invalid.

The KEA has released a new notification, namely, "Karnataka State Revised Information Bulletin for Centralised Counseling for Post Graduate admissions to Degree/Diploma Medical and Dental Courses" and in the new notification, the controversial 'Karnataka Origin' section has been removed after the court order.

Earlier, the KEA had released a notification making a minimum 10-year study in the State mandatory to qualify for government seats in PG medical courses that was stayed by the court on March last week.

NEET PG 2018 Counselling By KEA Karnataka, new schedule:

Option Entry by eligible candidates: From 10.30 am on 10th April - 11th April 2018 up to 6.00 pm

Publication of Mock Allotment Results: 13th April 2018, 4.00 pm

Provision to change option entry by eligible candidates: From 6.00 pm on 13th April 2018 - 14th April 6.00 pm.

Publication of first round allotment Result: 17th April 2018 by 10.00 am

Exercise of Choice: 18th April 2018

Payment of fees, Submission of Original Documents and Collection of Admission Order (Choice-1 Candidates only): 19th - 21 st April 2018 10.30 am. To 5.00 pm

Last Date for Reporting at the Allotted Medical /Dental College (Choice -1 Candidates Only): 25th April before 4.00 pm

