New MV Act: Delhi cops issue 5,000 challans a day

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 07: The Delhi Police has issued around 4,000-5,000 challans on an average per day for violating traffic rules since the day the new motor vehicles act came into effect from Sunday.

A total of 254 challans have been issued for drunk driving, 1,229 for driving without seat belt, 4,097 for driving without helmet, 1,527 for dangerous driving and 2,698 for red-light violations, a senior officer said.

Around 4,000-5,000 challans have been issued on an average per day to the traffic violators till Friday, the officer said.

Under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, which came into effect on September 1, the penalty for driving without insurance has been doubled from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for first-time offenders and has gone up four times for second-time offenders to Rs 4,000.

New Motor Vehicle Rules 2019: Full list of Revised Traffic violation fines

Not wearing a seat belt, drunk and dangerous driving, over-speeding, jumping red lights, driving without insurance and overloading vehicles will also attract higher penalties.

A person riding a two-wheeler without helmets will not only have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000, but would also have their licences suspended for three months.