  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    New MV Act: Delhi cops issue 5,000 challans a day

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 07: The Delhi Police has issued around 4,000-5,000 challans on an average per day for violating traffic rules since the day the new motor vehicles act came into effect from Sunday.

    A total of 254 challans have been issued for drunk driving, 1,229 for driving without seat belt, 4,097 for driving without helmet, 1,527 for dangerous driving and 2,698 for red-light violations, a senior officer said.

    Traffic policemen impose penalties on traffic offenders
    Traffic policemen impose penalties on traffic offenders

    Around 4,000-5,000 challans have been issued on an average per day to the traffic violators till Friday, the officer said.

      Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal raids spa centres in Delhi

      Under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, which came into effect on September 1, the penalty for driving without insurance has been doubled from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for first-time offenders and has gone up four times for second-time offenders to Rs 4,000.

      New Motor Vehicle Rules 2019: Full list of Revised Traffic violation fines

      Not wearing a seat belt, drunk and dangerous driving, over-speeding, jumping red lights, driving without insurance and overloading vehicles will also attract higher penalties.

      A person riding a two-wheeler without helmets will not only have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000, but would also have their licences suspended for three months.

      More NEW-DELHI News

      Read more about:

      delhi police drunk driving offenders penalty new delhi

      Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 6:02 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 7, 2019
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue