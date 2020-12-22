Cricketer Suresh Raina, among others arrested in raid at Mumbai club, gets bail

New mutated strain of Covid-19 not seen in India so far: Govt

New Delhi, Decc 22: Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the new strain or mutation of Coronavirus seen in the United Kingdom has not been seen in India.

"As of now, it has no impact on the potential of the emerging vaccines being developed in our country and are available in other countries," he said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

A fast-moving new variant of the virus that is 70 per cent more transmissible than existing strains appeared to be driving the rapid spread of new infections in London and southern England in recent weeks.

Passengers coming from the UK should undergo RT-PCR test and isolated in a separate unit of an institutional facility if found positive, stated the Health Ministry's standard operating procedure issued on Tuesday in view of the new variant of coronavirus detected there.

India has suspended all passenger flights connecting the United Kingdom from Wednesday till December 31 or till further orders in the wake of the emergence of a mutated strain of the virus there, joining several other countries that have imposed a similar flight ban.

The SOP by the Health Ministry for epidemiological surveillance describes the activities to be undertaken at the point of entry and in the community for all flyers who have travelled from or transited through the UK from November 25 to December 23.

It stated that all travellers from the UK will be required to declare, according to existing procedure, their travel history of past 14 days and fill up the self-declaration form to be screened for COVID-19.

All passengers coming from the UK from December 21 to 23 would be subjected to the RT-PCR test on arrival and this has to be ensured by respective state governments, the SOP stated.

Those found negative in RT-PCR test at the airport would be advised quarantine at home and followed up.