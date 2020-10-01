New Motor Vehicle rules from today: From use of mobile to storing documents, details here

New Delhi, Oct 01: In order to push digitisation and prevent harassment of drivers from traffic police officials, Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has notified various amendments in Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 from 1 October, 2020.

"Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has recently issued notifications regarding various amendments in Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 requiring the implementation of enforcement, Maintenance of Vehicular Documents and E-Challans through portal w.e.f 1.10.2020 for better monitoring and enforcement of MV Rules," MoRTH said in a statement earlier.

These changes, to be effective from October 1, were brought in by the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019,

Here are the five changes in Motor Vehicle Rules from today:

Carrying vehicle license, registration certificate, insurance documents etc., will not be required from October if these documents are validated through government portal.

The documents can be uploaded on central government's online portals like Digilocker or m-parivahan. Both these apps are available in any playstore. One can register through their mobile number.

Motor Vehicle documents such as registration certificates (RC), insurance, fitness and permit, the driving licence certificate for Pollution Under Check (PUC) that are validated electronically cannot be demanded for for physical inspection

Revoking driving license will also happen digitally.

E-challans will be issued on the portal.

Drivers can only use mobile phones for route navigation while driving in such a manner that it shall not disturb the concentration of the driver while driving.

Even caught using your phones for any other purpose other than this the offender will be fined under the existing traffic norms.