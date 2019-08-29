New Motor Vehicle Rules 2019: What is the new fine for juvenile drivers?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 29: The government has approved the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill that proposes hefty penalties for violating traffic norms, including a Rs 25,000 fine and may face three years of imprisonment to Guardian/owner for an offense committed by a juvenile.

As per the Bill, Guardian/owner shall be deemed to be guilty of offences by juveniles. They will be looking at a fine of Rs 25,000 and three years of imprisonment. Additionally, the registration of the motor vehicle will be canceled, and the juvenile will be tried under JJ act.

The explanation in the Sec 199 states that the Court shall presume that the use of the motor vehicle by the juvenile was with the consent of the guardian of such juvenile or the owner of the motor vehicle.

The registration of the motor vehicle involved in addition to penalty, the guardian or owner of such vehicle will be liable to punishment of imprisonment which may extend to three years and fine of twenty-five thousand rupees. The juvenile will be proceeded against as per provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The juvenile who has committed such offence will not be eligible to get driving license or learners license until the age of twenty five years. If the guardian or owner proves that the offence was committed without his knowledge or that he had exercised due diligence to prevent the commission of such offence, conviction can be avoided.