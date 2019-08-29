  • search
    New Motor Vehicle Rules 2019: Full list of Revised Traffic violation fines

    New Delhi, Aug 29: The New Motor Vehicles Rules 2019 goes live. Below you can find the complete list of revised traffic violations.

    The government on August 21 said 63 clauses of Motor Vehicle Act, which includes higher penalties for traffic violation, will be implemented from September 1.

    New Motor Vehicle Rules 2019: Full list of Revised Traffic violation fines

    "The bill (Motor Vehicles [Amendment] Bill, 2019) was passed (in Parliament). And we have decided to implement 63 clauses (of the act) from September 1," Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari told reporters.

    "In these 63 clauses, we have increased the penalties. In case of drunken driving, over speeding and overloading among others, the fine has been increased," the minister said.

    New Motor Vehicle Rules 2019: Full list of Revised Traffic violation fines:

    Section/ Offence Old Penalty New Penalty (Minimum)
    General (177) Rs 100 Rs 500
    Rules of road regulation violation (new 177A) Rs. 100 Rs 500
    Travelling without a ticket (178) Rs 200 Rs 500
    Disobedience of orders of authorities (179) Rs 500 Rs 2000
    Unauthorized use of vehicles without licence (180) Rs 1000 Rs 5000
    Driving without licence (181) Rs 500 Rs 5000
    Driving without qualification (182) Rs 500 Rs 10,000
    Oversized vehicles (182B) New Rs 5000
    Over speeding (183) Rs 400 Rs 1000 for LMV, Rs 2000 for Medium Passenger Vehicle
    Dangerous driving penalty (184) Rs. 1,000 Upto Rs 5000
    Drunken driving (185) Rs 2000 Rs 10,000
    Speeding/ Racing (189) Rs 500 Rs 5,000
    Vehicle without permit (192A) Upto Rs 5000 Upto Rs 10,000
    Aggregators (violations of licencing conditions) (193) New Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000
    Overloading (194) Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000 per extra tonne Rs 20,000, and Rs 2,000 per extra tonne
    Overloading of Passengers (194A) N.A. Rs 1000 per extra passenger
    Seat Belt (194 B) Rs 100 Rs 1,000
    Overloading of two-wheelers (194 C) Rs 100 Rs 2,000 , Disqualification of licence for 3 months
    Not providing way for emergency vehicles (194E) New Rs 10,000
    Driving without insurance (196) Rs 1,000 Rs 2,000
    Offences by Juveniles (199) New Guardian/ Owner shall be deemed guilty. Rs 25,000 with 3 years imprisonment. Juvenile to be tried under JJ Act. Registration of Motor Vehicle to be cancelled.
    Power of officers to impound documents (206) N.A. Suspension of driving licence under sections 183, 184, 185, 189, 190, 194C, 194D, 194E,
    Offences committed by enforcing authorities (210B) N.A. Twice the penalty under the relevant section

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website.
