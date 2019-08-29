For Quick Alerts
New Motor Vehicle Rules 2019: Full list of Revised Traffic violation fines
India
New Delhi, Aug 29: The New Motor Vehicles Rules 2019 goes live. Below you can find the complete list of revised traffic violations.
The government on August 21 said 63 clauses of Motor Vehicle Act, which includes higher penalties for traffic violation, will be implemented from September 1.
"The bill (Motor Vehicles [Amendment] Bill, 2019) was passed (in Parliament). And we have decided to implement 63 clauses (of the act) from September 1," Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari told reporters.
"In these 63 clauses, we have increased the penalties. In case of drunken driving, over speeding and overloading among others, the fine has been increased," the minister said.
New Motor Vehicle Rules 2019: Full list of Revised Traffic violation fines:
|Section/ Offence
|Old Penalty
|New Penalty (Minimum)
|General (177)
|Rs 100
|Rs 500
|Rules of road regulation violation (new 177A)
|Rs. 100
|Rs 500
|Travelling without a ticket (178)
|Rs 200
|Rs 500
|Disobedience of orders of authorities (179)
|Rs 500
|Rs 2000
|Unauthorized use of vehicles without licence (180)
|Rs 1000
|Rs 5000
|Driving without licence (181)
|Rs 500
|Rs 5000
|Driving without qualification (182)
|Rs 500
|Rs 10,000
|Oversized vehicles (182B)
|New
|Rs 5000
|Over speeding (183)
|Rs 400
|Rs 1000 for LMV, Rs 2000 for Medium Passenger Vehicle
|Dangerous driving penalty (184)
|Rs. 1,000
|Upto Rs 5000
|Drunken driving (185)
|Rs 2000
|Rs 10,000
|Speeding/ Racing (189)
|Rs 500
|Rs 5,000
|Vehicle without permit (192A)
|Upto Rs 5000
|Upto Rs 10,000
|Aggregators (violations of licencing conditions) (193)
|New
|Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000
|Overloading (194)
|Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000 per extra tonne
|Rs 20,000, and Rs 2,000 per extra tonne
|Overloading of Passengers (194A)
|N.A.
|Rs 1000 per extra passenger
|Seat Belt (194 B)
|Rs 100
|Rs 1,000
|Overloading of two-wheelers (194 C)
|Rs 100
|Rs 2,000 , Disqualification of licence for 3 months
|Not providing way for emergency vehicles (194E)
|New
|Rs 10,000
|Driving without insurance (196)
|Rs 1,000
|Rs 2,000
|Offences by Juveniles (199)
|New
|Guardian/ Owner shall be deemed guilty. Rs 25,000 with 3 years imprisonment. Juvenile to be tried under JJ Act. Registration of Motor Vehicle to be cancelled.
|Power of officers to impound documents (206)
|N.A.
|Suspension of driving licence under sections 183, 184, 185, 189, 190, 194C, 194D, 194E,
|Offences committed by enforcing authorities (210B)
|N.A.
|Twice the penalty under the relevant section