New maps of two new Indian Union territories: J&K, Ladakh

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Srinagar, Nov 02: The new maps of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh. The two Union Territories formally came into existence on 31st October, 2019.

Three months after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir India now has two new Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh while it has one less state.

For the first time in the history of India a state is being converted into two Union Territories.

Currently, the total number of states in the country will now be 28, while the total UTs will go up to nine.

G C Murmu sworn-in as Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

G C Murmu was on Thursday sworn in as the first lieutenant governor of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir following the bifurcation of the state into two union territories.