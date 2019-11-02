  • search
Trending Kamlesh Tiwari Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    New maps of two new Indian Union territories: J&K, Ladakh

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Nov 02: The new maps of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh. The two Union Territories formally came into existence on 31st October, 2019.

    New maps of two new Indian Union territories: J&K, Ladakh
    New maps of two new Indian Union territories: J&K, Ladakh

    Three months after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir India now has two new Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh while it has one less state.

    For the first time in the history of India a state is being converted into two Union Territories.

    Currently, the total number of states in the country will now be 28, while the total UTs will go up to nine.

    G C Murmu sworn-in as Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

    G C Murmu was on Thursday sworn in as the first lieutenant governor of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir following the bifurcation of the state into two union territories.

    More UNION TERRITORIES News

    Read more about:

    union territories jammu and kashmir ladakh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue