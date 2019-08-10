New map of Jammu and Kashmir: Is this what it will look like?

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 10: With the bifurcation, leading to the formation of two Union Territories, a new map of Jammu and Kashmir would be created.

The Parliament passed a Bill to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Ladakh will now be a Union Territory without legislature, while J&K would be with one. The Lok Sabha passed this Bill last week. The Bill relating to this was passed by the Lok Sabha, with the backing of 370 members. 70 voted against the move.

On Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019.

The government set the date as October 31, the birthday of Sardar Vallabhai Patel as the date for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to come into being.

After the President gave his assent, the Union Home Minister issued a notification stating, "in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of section 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019), the Central Government hereby appoints the 31st day of October 2019, as the appointed day for the purposes of the said Act," the Home Ministry notification said.