    'New Low': Kejriwal's daughter on BJP's 'terrorist' barb

    New Delhi, Feb 05: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter has lashed out at leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party for calling her father a "terrorist" ahead of the February 8 assembly elections.

    "They say politics is dirty but this is a new low. Is it terrorism if health facilities are made free? Is it terrorism if children are educated? Is it terrorism if power and water facilities are improved?" the 24-year-old questioned.

    Harshita Kejriwal
    Harshita Kejriwal Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    "Let them level allegations, let them bring 200 MPs and 11 Chief Ministers. Not only us, but 2 crore common people are also campaigning (for AAP). They will show them on February 11 if they cast votes on the basis of allegations or the work done," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    Prakash Javadekar calls Kejriwal a 'terrorist’, AAP dares Centre to arrest him

    "My father has always been in social services. I still remember he used to wake us - my brother, mother, grandparents and I - up at 6am, make us read the Bhagwad Gita and sing 'Insaan se insaan ka ho bhaichara' song and teach us about it. Is this terrorism?" she further asked.

      NEWS AT NOON, FEBRUARY 5th, 2020

      Her comments were in response to BJP lawmaker Parvesh Verma, who first used the term for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader during a campaign trail in January while talking about the anti-citizenship act protesters in Shaheen Bagh.

      Then Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday that Kejriwal had called himself an "anarchist" and there is not much of a "difference between an anarchist and a terrorist".

      Kejriwal has started reciting the Hanuman Chalisa says Yogi

      Delhi goes to polls on February 8. The AAP had swept the polls by winning 67 of the 70 seats in the last assembly elections in 2015.

