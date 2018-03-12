New low: Indo-Pak spat results in harassment of envoys

The diplomatic spat between India and Pakistan has hit a new low. This time it is pertaining to harassment of diplomats and their families, with both sides lodging protests on the matter.

Harassment is the new low for Indian diplomats posted in the high commission in Islamabad, sources in Delhi said. A strong protest was lodged a month back with Islamabad against acts of hooliganism on Indian properties and personnel, the source also said.

In view of such acts several families have returned to India and children have been withdrawn from schools. India has also complained that Pakistan agencies had raided India's residential complex who in turn expelled all Pakistani service providers and later disconnected power and water supply.

Indian government sources also said Pakistani security agencies are resorting to "aggressive surveillance, violation of physical space and tailing of officers in close and dangerous proximity".

Indian government sources said the car of India's high commissioner was stopped recently in a busy road to prevent him from attending an event, while another Indian diplomat's house was broken into and a laptop stolen.

Meanwhile Pakistan too has accused India of harassment of its officials posted in New Delhi. Pakistan says at least 6 incidents of harassment have been reported following which a note verbale was issued. India said that these complaints would be probed, but also added that it could not expect the same from Islamabad.

