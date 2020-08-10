New law to protect land rights of people of J&K soon

New Delhi, Aug 10: The Centre is considering bringing in a new legislation to protect the land rights of the native people of Jammu and Kashmir.

A Bill to this effect is expected to be tabled in Parliament soon. This is an important move and is aimed at addressing the concerns of the citizens of the Union Territory after. Article 370 was abrogated on August 5 last year.

There has been a marked fear among the locals regarding the settlement of outsiders in the UT, following the abrogation of the Article. There is also an air of distrust and insecurity over the settlement of people from the other states.

Land rights for the locals of Jammu and Kashmir is coming up. Work is on to enact a new law that would allay all fears of people of Jammu and Kashmir, an official privy to the developments told PTI.

Once the legislation is passed by Parliament, the fear of losing rights over land will be over in Jammu and Kashmir, the official cited above also said.

Following the abrogation of Article 370, there has been a 26 per cent increase in minority scholarships.