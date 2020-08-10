YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Air India Express crash
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    New law to protect land rights of people of J&K soon

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 10: The Centre is considering bringing in a new legislation to protect the land rights of the native people of Jammu and Kashmir.

    A Bill to this effect is expected to be tabled in Parliament soon. This is an important move and is aimed at addressing the concerns of the citizens of the Union Territory after. Article 370 was abrogated on August 5 last year.

    New law to protect land rights of people of J&K soon
    Representational Image

    There has been a marked fear among the locals regarding the settlement of outsiders in the UT, following the abrogation of the Article. There is also an air of distrust and insecurity over the settlement of people from the other states.

    Article 370 scrapped: Here is what has changed in J&K over a year

    Land rights for the locals of Jammu and Kashmir is coming up. Work is on to enact a new law that would allay all fears of people of Jammu and Kashmir, an official privy to the developments told PTI.

    Once the legislation is passed by Parliament, the fear of losing rights over land will be over in Jammu and Kashmir, the official cited above also said.

    Following the abrogation of Article 370, there has been a 26 per cent increase in minority scholarships.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir union territory article 370

    Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 8:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue