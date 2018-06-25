English

New KPCC chief soon says Dr. Parameshwar

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said the state cabinet would be expended as soon as possible.

    "The coalition coordination and monitoring committee has decided to expand the ministry and appoint chairpersons or presidents at 30 boards and corporations of the government as soon as possible," he told reporters at Dharmasthala, a pilgrimage centre in Dakshin Kannada district.

    Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara
    Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara

    Parameshwara said there is a need to expedite implementation of these two decisions to carry out work in the light of good monsoon the state has experienced so far.

    "These decisions (cabinet expansion and appointment of chairpersons of boards and corporations ) should be implemented soon. Isn't it? There has been good rain here (Dakshin Kannada) and in our region too (Bengaluru) by God's grace. Even the weathermen are predicting good monsoon, and hence we may not face drought this year," he said.

    On the issue of KPCC President, Parameshwara said the party High Command would announce the name of a suitable candidate at suitable time.

    Asked about his meeting with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Dharmastahala, Parameshwara said it was just a coincidence and no political significance should be attached to it. "Since Siddaramaiah is our leader and it is our duty to meet him," he said.

    Siddaramaiah is undergoing naturopathy treatment in Dharmasthala.

    However, Parameshwara said he had discussed various political issues including budget and appointment of heads for corporations and boards yesterday.

    Read more about:

    g parameshwar kpcc chief karnataka congress siddaramaiah karnataka congress

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 9:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue