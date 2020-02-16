  • search
    New Jamia video: Priyanka Gandhi says govt's intentions would be exposed if no action taken

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 16: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday shared a video purportedly showing Jamia students being beaten up by police and said if no action is taken, the government's intentions would stand exposed.

    She also accused the Home Minister and the Delhi Police of "lying" that Jamia students were not beaten up inside the library.

    New Jamia video: Priyanka Gandhi says govts intentions would be exposed if no action taken
    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    "Look at how Delhi Police is blindly assaulting students in the library. A boy is flashing his book but the policeman is continuing to attack him with batons," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

    Aeen ke dum pe march karenge: Despite police warning, Jamia protesters hold their ground

    "Home Minister and Delhi Police lied when they said students were not beaten up in the library," she said in a tweet in Hindi. "If no action is taken even after watching this Jamia video, the government's intentions would stand exposed before the whole country," she said.

    Police said the video has come to their knowledge and they will investigate it as part of their ongoing probe, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Praveer Ranjan said.

    The 48-second video purportedly shows some seven to eight paramilitary and police personnel entering the Old Reading Hall and beating students with batons.

    On December 15, the university had turned into a battlefield as police entered the campus to look for outsiders who were involved in incidents of violence and arson a few metres away from the educational institute during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Police had faced flak over its alleged action on students in the library.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 12:54 [IST]
