New India: Story of 13 yr old entrepreneur, who launches his own start up in Mumbai

New Delhi, Aug 04: The country was awestruck when a 13-year-old boy from Mumbai launched his startup in 2018, Papers N Parcels, to uberise courier services in the city.From planning the project to coordinating with the city dabbawalas, this class 8 student, Tilak Mehta, aimed to ease courier services in Mumbai and to makes his dreams come true.

Tilak recently made the headlines after winning the Youngest Entrepreneur in the Logistics Sector at India Maritime Awards- 3rd Edition for his start-up Papers N Parcels that was launched in July 2018.

Tilak Mehta is from the suburban parts of Mumbai. He decided to venture into logistics at an early age after seeing his father's travel and commute problems.

In an interview with a leading news publication, Tilak revealed his story.

The idea came one evening when he wanted a book from another end of the city as the book was left in his uncle's house and his exam was approaching. His father came home tired after the day's work, so he could not ask him to get it.

That was the time when the idea of having a startup which will be dedicated for carrying papers and small parcels across the city with assured day delivery system came to his mind.

Papers N Parcels uses a dedicated mobile application for the business and have employed 200 on its own and 300 Dabbawala partners to handle up to 1,200 deliveries daily.

Papers n Parcels aims at delivering small paper dabbas (tiffin boxes) and other items within a day's time across the city and has a defined area of operation connected by the city's train network, with a central hub at Dadar in central Mumbai and handles parcels of up to 3 kg and charges Rs 40-180 per parcel depending on the weight.

The initial delivery of the start up has touched to over 1,000 targets and now is aiming to have a turnover of INR 100 Cr in 2020.

Tilak says, his mother always helps him with time management between academics, sports and business, and prioritising things.

He told this is his dream and he will work hard to ensure that the business at Papers n Parcels becomes big and useful.

One can download the app from the iPhone App Store or Play store.