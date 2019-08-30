New India isn't about voice of few but each Indian, says Modi at news conclave

New Delhi, Aug 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Manorama News Conclave 2019 via video-conferencing from New Delhi on Friday.

The 2019 edition of the conclave, organised by the Malayala Manorama Group, will be on the compelling theme of 'New India'.

While addressing, Modi said,''This is a new India where surnames of the youth don't matter, what matters is their ability to make their own name. New India isn't about voice of select few but each Indian. This is an India where corruption is never an option, whoever the person is. Competence is the norm.''

The Prime Minister said,''Technology alone cannot solve problems nor can convergence alone. Bahrain pardoned 250 Indian prisoners in jail. Similar pardons have been granted by Oman and Saudi Arabia.''

''Rupay card was launched during my recent visit to UAE. Our government will help the people working in the Gulf. Relations with Gulf are better than ever before,'' he said.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, Kerala Finance Minister Dr T.M. Thomas Isaac, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Alathur MP Ramya Haridas, film directors Priyadarshan and Aashiq Abu, actors Tovino Thomas and Parvathy Thiruvoth, Alappuzha collector Dr Adeela Abdulla are some of the other speakers at the event.

The conclave is being held at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Center, Grand Hyatt, in Kochi.