Election Result 
Nagaland - 60
PartyLW
NPF1218
NDPP710
OTH76
Tripura - 59
PartyLW
BJP1519
CPIM98
OTH35
Meghalaya - 59
PartyLW
CONG319
NPP117
OTH316
Nagaland Results (60/60)
PartyLW2013
NPF121838
NDPP7100
BJP451
JDU111
IND108
NPP100
CONG008
NCP004
Tripura Results (59/60)
PartyLW2013
BJP15190
CPIM9849
IPFT350
CPI001
CONG0010
Meghalaya Results (59/60)
PartyLW2013
CONG31929
NPP1172
UDP258
IND1313
PDF030
BJP020
HSPDP024
KHNAM010
NCP002
New home for Manik Sarkar: Go to Kerala, Bengal or Bangladesh says Sarma

Assam minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma has some advise for outgoing chief minister of Tripura, Manik Sarkar. He can take shelter in Bengal, Kerala or even Bangladesh, Sarma said.

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

"Manik Sarkar has just three options before him. He can go to West Bengal, where the CPI-M still has some presence. He can go to Kerala, where the party is in power and will rule for three more years or he can go to neighbouring Bangladesh," Sarma told reporters in Agartala when asked about his comments on Sarkar during an election rally.

The BJP leader had kicked up a row by reportedly saying that the Tripura chief minister would be sent to Bangladesh after the assembly elections in the state.

Sarma reportedly made the remark at an election rally in Dhanpur, Sarkar's constituency, while criticising the state government over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation and cross-border crimes.

The 69-year-old chief minister has governed Tripura since 1998. He is a politburo member of CPI-M and has been ruling the state for the fourth consecutive time.

Elections in 59 seats, out of the 60-member Tripura assembly, were held on February 18. Election in one seat was countermanded due to the death of the CPI-M candidate.

The BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) were leading in 41 out of the 59 constituencies whose trends were available, according to Election Commission sources in Agartala on Saturday.

Story first published: Saturday, March 3, 2018, 15:13 [IST]
