New health warnings on tobacco packs from Sep 1, 2020

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, May 04: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has on Monday issued a notification specifying new health warnings on tobacco products packs.

The Ministry of Health has ordered printing of new photographs containing warnings on all tobacco products.

This amendment will come into force from 1 September 2020.

The govt has made an amendment in the cigarettes and other tobacco products (packaging and labelling) Rules, 2008 vide GSR 248(E) dated 13th April 2020 "The Cigarettes and other tobacco Products (packaging and labelling) Amendment Rules, 2020".

Here are the new warnings,

First image shall be valid for a period of 12 months following its commencement from Sep 1, 2020.

Whereas the second image shall come into effect following the end of 12 months from the date of commencement of specified health warning of the first image.

You can find the notification on these websites http://www.mohfw.gov.in and http://www.ntcp.nhp.gov.in.

The notification states that all tobacco products that have been packaged on or after Sep 1, 2020, will have to display the 1st image and the products which are packaged on or after Sep 1, 2021 will have to display the second image.

Earlier, the pictures which were to be printed were written on them, tobacco causes cancer.

The violation of the provision is a punishable offence and shall be treated with imprisonment or fine, the notification also states.