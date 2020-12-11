YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    New genus of malaria detected in Kerala, announces Kerala Health Minister

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 10: Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja on Friday announced a new genus of malaria, Plasmodium ovale, has been detected in the state.

    New genus of malaria detected in Kerala, announces Kerala Health Minister
    Representational Image

    "Plasmodium ovale, a new genus of malaria, has been detected in the State. It was found in a soldier who was being treated at the District hospital in Kannur. The soldier had come from Sudan," the minister tweeted. "The spread of the disease can be avoided with timely treatment and preventive measures," she added.

    The soldier was being treated at the district hospital in Kannur.

    India reported its first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Thrissur district of Kerala when a student, who was studying in Wuhan University, China and had returned to India.

    Also in 2018, a Nipah virus disease (NiV) outbreak was reported from Kozhikode district.

    More MALARIA News

    Read more about:

    malaria kerala

    Story first published: Friday, December 11, 2020, 10:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X