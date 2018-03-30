List of products turning costlier, cheaper from April 1

What is cheaper and what will become more expensive? In this GST era, this is one of the most important queries on the common man's mind. Though the 2018 Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley did not announce any major changes in the price of commodities and services, changes in excise and customs duties on certain items set to get costlier from April 1.

A large number of imported items including mobile handsets, cars and motorcycles, fruit juices, perfumes and footwear will become costlier as the Union Budget 2018-19 hiked customs duties on these products.

However, select items such as imported raw cashew nuts, solar tempered glass and raw materials and accessories of cochlear implants will become cheaper with the government today reducing import duties on these items.

Imported items that will become costlier

Mobile phones, Silver, Gold

Cars and motorcycles

Vegetable, fruit juices, including orange and cranberry

Sunglasses, Miscellaneous food preparations other than soya protein

Perfumes and toilet waters

Sunscreen, suntan, manicure, pedicure preparations

Preparations for oral dental hygiene, denture fixative pastes and powders; dental floss

Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations

Deodorants, bath preparations, depilatories, perfumery

Scent sprays and similar toilet sprays

Truck and Bus radial tyres

Silk Fabrics, footwear,

Coloured gemstones, Diamonds, Imitation jewellery

Smart watches/wearable devices

Smart watches/wearable devices LCD/ LED TV panels

Furniture, Mattresses, Lamps

Wrist watches, pocket watches, clocks

Tricycles, scooters, pedal cars, wheeled toys, dolls' carriages, dolls, toys, puzzles of all kinds



Cigarette and other lighters, candles, Kites

Edible/vegetable oils such as olive oil, groundnut oil

Products/services that will turn cheaper:

Raw cashew nuts

Solar tempered glass or solar tempered glass used for manufacture solar panels/modules

Raw materials, parts or accessories used in making cochlear implants



Select capital goods and electronics such as ball screws and linear motion guides

