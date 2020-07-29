YouTube
    New Features in National Education Policy 2020: All you need to know

    New Delhi, July 29: A single regulator for higher education institutions, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, discontinuation of MPhil programmes, low stakes board exams, common entrance exams for universities are among the highlights of the new National Education Policy (NEP) approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

    The policy, which was framed in 1986 and revised in 1992, had not been revised since then. The Cabinet also approved changing the name of the HRD Ministry to Education Ministry.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 19:01 [IST]
