India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

New Farakka Express derailment: Railways suspend two officials

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 11: Railways suspended two officials Thursday over the derailment of the New Farakka Express, senior officials said.

    The officials said that the signal inspector and the electrical signal maintainer were suspended to facilitate the probe.

    New Farakka Express derailment

    "The indications are that the cause of the accident was prima facie wrong signalling. We have suspended the two on the recommendation of the chief commissioner railway safety to ensure that no evidence is tampered with," a senior official of the railways said.

    Also Read 7 dead, 21 injured after New Farakka Express derails in Raebareli

    Five people died and at least 30 were injured when the New Farakka Express derailed near Rae Bareilly Wednesday.

    Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who was in constant touch with the railway administration, has directed to effectively undertake relief and rescue operation and provide best possible medical help to the injured, the officials said.

    The minister has ordered an enquiry into the accident which will be conducted by the Commission of Railway Safety, Northern Circle.

    "I offer my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and those injured in the accident near Rae Bareli. I am in touch with officials for relief work.

    Railways will offer compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the dead in UP accident, Rs 1 lakh for the injured and RS 50k for those with minor injuries," Goyal tweeted.

    Read more about:

    indian railways

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 13:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue