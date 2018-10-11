New Farakka Express derailment: Railways suspend two officials

New Delhi, Oct 11: Railways suspended two officials Thursday over the derailment of the New Farakka Express, senior officials said.

The officials said that the signal inspector and the electrical signal maintainer were suspended to facilitate the probe.

"The indications are that the cause of the accident was prima facie wrong signalling. We have suspended the two on the recommendation of the chief commissioner railway safety to ensure that no evidence is tampered with," a senior official of the railways said.

Five people died and at least 30 were injured when the New Farakka Express derailed near Rae Bareilly Wednesday.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who was in constant touch with the railway administration, has directed to effectively undertake relief and rescue operation and provide best possible medical help to the injured, the officials said.

The minister has ordered an enquiry into the accident which will be conducted by the Commission of Railway Safety, Northern Circle.

"I offer my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and those injured in the accident near Rae Bareli. I am in touch with officials for relief work.

Railways will offer compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the dead in UP accident, Rs 1 lakh for the injured and RS 50k for those with minor injuries," Goyal tweeted.