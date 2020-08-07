New Education Policy is foundation of the new India: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his inaugural address at the conclave on 'Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy' said that the new National Education policy will be the foundation of the new India.

"The New Education Policy is the foundation of the New India, the India of 21st century. It will give your youth the education and skillset they need. The NEP has given special focus on the areas to ensure India is a superpower and is at the new heights of development and provide the people of India with new and best opportunities," the prime minister added.

Modi said it is a matter of happiness that after the introduction of the National Education Policy, no region or section has said that it has any kind of bias, or is leaning towards one side. There is a lot of emphasis on teacher training in the National Education Policy, he pointed out.

"Our education system focused on 'What to think' so far. New policy emphasises on 'How to think'. There's no dearth of information and content in the time in which we're today. The effort is to lay emphasis on inquiry based, discovery based and analysis based ways to help children learn," Modi said.

"Changing times has given rise to a new global system. A new global standard is rising. It was essential that India changed its education system as per this. Creating a 5+3+3+4 curriculum, while moving ahead from school curriculum's 10+2 structure, is a step in this direction," PM Modi added.

"We need to develop critical thinking and innovative thinking abilities in our youths. It will be possible if we have purpose, philosophy, and passion of education," Modi further added.