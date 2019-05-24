New dawn awaits for PM Modi as he firms up for second term

India

New Delhi, May 24: Moments after President Ram Nath Kovind accepted resignation of the Union Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said while the sun has set on the term of the present government, the brightness of its work will continue to illuminate the lives of people.

With the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returning to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha election, Modi is set to be sworn in as the prime minister next week.

The president has asked the Union Council of Ministers to continue till the next government is formed in the next few days. "The sun sets on this term, but the brightness our work has brought will continue to illuminate the lives of millions.

A new dawn awaits, a new term beckons," Modi tweeted. He said his government is even more determined to fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians and create the "New India all of us dreamt of".

Meanwhile, BJP workers from Varanasi Friday handed him the official certificate of election. Modi won the Varanasi constituency by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes, thus retaining the seat. Feel happy to be representing one of the oldest and most vibrant centres of Indian culture, he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Modi met officers and staff of the Prime Minister's Office at South Block. "The prime minister appreciated the efforts and dedication of the entire PMO, over the last five years and urged everyone to rededicate themselves to work even harder to play a key role in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of India.

"He said people have great expectations from the government, and these expectations provide Team PMO with the energy to work to the utmost," an official statement said.

