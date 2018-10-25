  • search

New dates for Bihar BPSC judicial service exams which was postponed

    New Delhi, Oct 25: The Bihar BPSC judicial service exams have been postponed. The new dates have now been announced.

    The exam is now scheduled to be conducted between November 27 and 28. Earlier it was scheduled to be held on November 25. A total of 349 vacancies are to be filled up through this recruitment.

    Selection procedure?

    The selection will be done on the basis of a preliminary and main examination.

    Preliminary exam pattern?

    The prelims will have multiple choice type questions. The questions will be based on general knowledge and current affairs, elementary general science, law of evidence and procedure, constitutional and administrative law of India, Hindu law and Muhammadan law, law of transfer of property and principles of equity and law of trusts and specific relief, law of contracts and torts and commercial law.

    Main examination pattern?

    • General knowledge and current affairs: 150 marks
    • Elementary general science: 100
    • General Hindi: 100
    • General English: 100
    • Law of evidence and procedure: 150

    New dates for BPSC judicial service exam:

    The new dates for examinations are November 27 and 28.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 25, 2018, 7:13 [IST]
