New COVID strain makes world anxious: Will India witness another lockdown?

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 23: Even as the novel coronavirus crisis seemed to be abating, a new mutated strain of the COVID-19 which has been dubbed as a "super-spreader" has been reported from the United Kingdom.

This COVID-19 version has nearly 70 per cent transmissibility rate which means the new strain of virus has a higher tendency to infect people.

Meanwhile, scientists sid that the faster spreading coronavirus strain is unlikely to make vaccines less effective as of now but the preventives may need to be appropriately altered if more mutations occur over time.

More than 40 countries, including India, have banned travel to and from the UK, a move several scientists said was necessary in view of the rapid spread of the new viral strain, VUI-202012/0, that was detected on September 21.

So, if there is a Covid-19 surge, can a lockdown be far behind? Speculation is rife that some states will once again go back to the blunt-force tool that people across the world have to come to associate with the virus: lockdowns.

Here is the list of states that are on vigil as the festive week begins:

Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said the state government has decided to impose night curfew from December 23 night till January 2 across the state aimed at containing the new COVID-19 strain. The Chief Minister made the announcement following a meeting with Health Minister K Sudhakar, members of the state Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) for COVID-19 and senior officials.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has announced a night curfew between 11 PM to 6 AM in municipal corporation areas till 5 January, in view of the mutated strain of coronavirus that has emerged in the United Kingdom.

Tamil Nadu:

Public celebrations in restaurant, clubs, pubs, resorts, beach resorts, beaches have been banned across Tamil Nadu on both December 31 and January 1, 2021. So, Marina Beach which is a popular New Year party destination will remain out of bounds. However, there is no curfew in Tamil Nadu. Restaurants, pub, clubs and resorts will remain open and function normally adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

Rajasthan:

The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government extended the lockdown in containment zones till December 31, 2020. The state government has alo banned year end celebrations, public gathering.

"People should celebrate New Year with family in their house, avoid overcrowding and do not burst fire crackers. It is necessary for the health of oneself and others. Rajasthan will strictly follow the directions issued by Supreme Court for all the states regarding corona," chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted earlier.

Uttarakhand:

In Dehradun, the district administration has banned collective celebrations like parties at hotels, bars, restaurants and other public places on Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Year to stop the spread of Covid-19.