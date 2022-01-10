New Covid curbs in Kerala: Attendance at marriages, funerals capped at 50

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 10: Amid rising Omicron variant of COVID-19, Kerala government ordered fresh curbs, capping attendance at weddings and funerals to a maximum of 50 people. The decision was taken at the COVID review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

    As of now, the number of people at marriages, funerals, political, social and cultural events in closed rooms were restricted to 75 and in open spaces to 150.

    Now in the latest decision, it has been further reduced to 50 without specifying whether it is for closed rooms or open spaces or both.

    Besides, reunions, ceremonies, and general social, political, cultural and community events should be conducted online, except in urgent situations.

    Precautions, including physical distancing, should be taken when conducting events with physical attendance and if possible, public meetings should be avoided.

    The government also gave nod for Kudumbasree elections and gram sabhas, by following COVID norms like maintaining social distancing.

    Kerala reported 6,238 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, while the positivity rate jumped to 11.52 per cent.

    The district-wise statistics of positive cases: Thiruvananthapuram-1,507, Ernakulam-1,066, Kozhikode-740, Thrissur-407, Kannur-391, Kottayam-364, Kollam-312, Pathanamthitta-286, Malappuram-256, Palakkad-251, Alappuzha-247, Kasaragod-147, Idukki-145 and Wayanad-119.

    Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 14:44 [IST]
