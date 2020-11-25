New COVID-19 guidelines: Your complete guide

From today, passengers arriving in Mumbai to carry negative COVID-19 test report

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 25: The Ministry of Home Affairs today issued fresh guidelines for states and UTs, starting December 1 in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

In a release, the MHA said that the new guidelines would be applicable until December 31 2020.

Here is the full list of what is permitted and what is not:

Will non- essentials be allowed in containment zones?

No, only essentials will be allowed

Will i be able to move out if I am in a containment zone?

Only for essentials and medical emergencies.

Will I be fined if I don't wear a mask?

Yes, but respective States/UTs will decide on quantum of punishment

Is International air travel allowed?

Yes as per guidelines set by MHA

Will cinema halls be open?

Yes, with 50 per cent capacity

Will swimming pools be open?

Only for training of sports persons

Will exhibition halls be open?

Only for business to business purposes

Will Social/ religious/ sports/ entertainment/ educational/ cultural/ religious gatherings be allowed?

Yes, witH upto a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity, with a ceiling of 200 persons in closed spaces; and keeping of the size of the ground/ space in view, in open spaces. However, based on their assessment of the situation, State/ UT Governments may reduce the ceiling to 100 persons or less, in closed spaces.

Will night curfew be imposed?

States/UTs will take a call

Will a lockdown be imposed?

Not outside containment zones. To impose lockdown States/UTs will have to consult with Centre

Will there be restrictions on inter and intra state movement?

There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods including those for cross land-border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries.

Will I need a permit or pass to travel?

No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for inter and intra state movement.

Is using of Arogya Setu app mandatory?

The use of Aarogya Setu mobile application will continue to be encouraged.